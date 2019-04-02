Changes To Fayette County Schools

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Fayette County Schools will be making some slight changes to the end of the school year for the spring of 2019.

The county will be using the dates of May 13 to May 17 as Staff Development Training for all professional and service personnel. The training will assist in preparation for opening the two new schools and the reconfigured schools for the 2019-2020 school year. This schedule will move the last day for students to May 10, 2019.

This will apply to all Fayette County Schools with the exception of Collins Middle School. Due to construction schedules, the removal of the modular units, and disruption of utilities the last day at Collins Middle will be May 3,2019.

If parents have questions regarding the process or the release schedule, they may call the Fayette County Central Office at 304-574-1176.