Changes Made to Scott Brown Classic

WOAY – The 30th Annual Scott Brown Classic takes place later this month, with several new changes to this year’s edition.

The Classic, named in honor of the former Beckley Register-Herald sportswriter, will span two days (April 13-14), with games in two different locations.

On Saturday, April 13th, all-star teams featuring players from Class A and Class AA schools will play at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention. The following day, University High School will host the national showcase game, which will feature WVU commits Oscar Tshiebwe and Miles McBride. Before each game, there will be a slam dunk and 3-point contest.

Rosters for the four teams are below. Area players are in bold.

C. Adam Toney Class A All-Stars

Jay Moore (Greater Beckley Christian), Luke Vass (Fayetteville), Kobe Rozell (Meadow Bridge), Jared Gladwell (Meadow Bridge), Samuel Wykle (Summers County), Jacob Holliday (Richwood), Dorian Groggs (Webster County), Cole Taylor (Webster County), Tyler Gray (Webster County), Gavin Smith (Van), Briston Bennett (Trinity), Daniel Woods (Trinity). Head Coach: Michael Gray, Webster County

Class AA Jan-Care Ambulance All-Stars

Andrew Work (Oak Hill), Darrick McDowell (Oak Hill), McKinley Mann (James Monroe), Tanner Huffman (Nicholas County), Hunter Walters (Westside), R.J. Hood (Wyoming East), Ronnell Blevins (Bluefield), Jake Hamilton (Nicholas County), Jordan Kish (Chapmanville), Brandon Elkins (Chapmanville), Evan McKneely (Poca). Head Coach: Benitez Jackson, Oak Hill

EIN National All-Stars

Oscar Tshiebwe (Kennedy Catholic, WVU commit), Miles McBride (Moeller, WVU commit), Rodney Bucklew (University), Bunky Brown (George Washington), Keondre King (Wheeling Park), Cam Selders (Morgantown), Seth Fallon (Parkersburg South), Devin Collins (Chapmanville), Gabe Zummo (Notre Dame), Joel Robertson (Trinity), Tanner Kennedy (Robert C. Byrd), Mattia Acunzo (Kennedy Catholic). Head Coach: Joe Schmidle, University

Mid-State Automotive Class AAA All-Stars

Bryce Radford (Woodrow Wilson), Danny Bickey (Woodrow Wilson), Harry Morrice (Beckley Prep), Quinn Slazinski (Huntington Prep), Alex Dutranoy (Huntington Prep), Greg Tribble (Huntington Prep), Anderson Mirambeaux (Teays Valley Christian), Mason Shifflett (Teays Valley Christian), Steven Verplanken (Teays Valley Christian), Joe Muto (Hurricane), Cavonte Duncan (Capital), Dasilas Jones (Fairmont Senior). Head Coach: David Retton, Fairmont Senior