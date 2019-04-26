Changes Made to Big 12 Golf Championship

WOAY – Due to the weather, Friday’s rounds of the Big 12 golf championship at the Greenbrier have been canceled. The tournament has been shortened to 54 holes, with teams playing 36 holes on Saturday and 18 on Sunday.

The schedule originally set for Friday will be used for Saturday’s rounds. West Virginia’s golfers will tee off from the first tee on the Old White TPC around 9:30 AM, paired with Kansas State..

The final round will begin at 8:00 AM Sunday, with pairings based on both individual and team totals from the first two rounds.

FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

8:00 AM – Oklahoma State & Texas (#1 Tee); 8:22 AM – Oklahoma & Texas Tech (#10 Tee); 8:45 AM – Baylor & TCU (#1 Tee); 9:07 AM – Kansas & Iowa State (#10 Tee); 9:30 AM – West Virginia & Kansas State (#1 Tee)

West Virginia’s first round lineup: Matthew Sharpstene, Max Sear, Etienne Papineau, Logan Perkins, Philipp Matlari