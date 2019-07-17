Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Championship Week for Beckley Summer League

Matt DigbyBy Jul 17, 2019, 00:22 am

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Summer League crowned champions for its five divisions this week, including two contests on Tuesday night.

In the high school varsity division, Woodrow Wilson and Wyoming East played a back-and-forth matchup, with the Flying Eagles making plays in the second half to win 71-60. Richard Law & McQuade Canada were the leading scorers for their respective teams.

Also on Tuesday was the Knights Division championship, with Team Bluefield facing Team Mitchell, whose roster included Woodrow Wilson alumni such as Isaiah Francis, Ty Walton, and Nequan Carrington. Team Mitchell established a big lead in the first half, but Team Bluefield would rally to keep it a close game for the remainder of the night, going on to win 96-88 in overtime.

