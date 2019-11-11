Champion hunter’s winnings to go toward wife’s student loans

ASHFORD, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia school teacher who won $50,000 in a hunting competition plans to use the winnings to pay off his wife’s student loans.
Andrew Lowe bagged a Kansas buck this fall that earned him first place in the inaugural Bone Collector North American Whitetail Championship finals. He earned his spot in the competition last year with a buck whose nine-point rack totaled 131 inches.
Lowe says 18 people competed in the five-day final round in mid-September near the Kansas-Missouri border. The first day was hot, and the deer didn’t appear to be moving. Lowe says it took hours for a buck to step into view. His buck was the first kill of the competition, and its winning nine-point rack totaled 154 6/8 inches.
