Chairman Jeffries statement on passage of bill to improve disaster recovery process

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Delegate Dean Jeffries, R-Kanawha, the House of Delegates Co-Chairman of the Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding, today issued the following statement in response to passage of House Bill 4130, which updates the competitive bidding process for government construction contracts arising out of declared states of emergency.

“Today the Legislature completed action on House Bill 4130, which will improve the process of expediting contracts for recovery construction following declared states of emergency,” Chairman Jeffries said. “This bill was the product of a tremendous amount of investigation and work by our Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding, and now heads to Gov. Jim Justice for his signature.

“I want to make sure no community ever again experiences the recovery delays like the Elk River communities I represent have suffered following the 2016 floods, and this bill is a critical step forward to prevent those mistakes from ever happening again,” Chairman Jeffries said. “We can’t prevent future floods, but God willing, we will help our friends and neighbors bounce back as quickly as possible.”

House Bill 4130 originally passed the House unanimously on Jan. 21. The Senate amended the bill and passed it unanimously Jan. 29. The House concurred with the Senate changes today. The bill will now be sent to Gov. Jim Justice for consideration.