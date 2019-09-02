Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Chain Restaurant Gives Back to First Responders
By Kassie SimmonsSep 02, 2019, 18:09 pm
1
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – For their 18th year in a row, over 800 Olive Gardens across the country delivered fresh meals to first responders in the community, including the Beckley Police Department.
“It feels good knowing that people are out there that are glad to see us working,” said Beckley police officer Alex McGhee.
Olive Garden provided about 15 officers with two kinds of pasta, a salad bar and their famous breadsticks– still warm from the oven. Since 2002, Olive Garden has served over 14,000 meals to first responders.
