CFB Watch List Update – July 26

WOAY – Watch lists continued Thursday for individual college football awards, with the lists named for the Wuerffel Award (community service) and Hornung Award (most versatile player).
WVU is represented on both lists by quarterback Will Grier (Wuerffel) and wide receiver Marcus Simms (Hornung). Grier, who has already been named to two watch lists in the last two weeks, is the Big 12’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, having thrown for 34 touchdowns and 3,490 yards last year. Simms was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection last year, recording 1,577 all-purpose yards. He was second in the Big 12 in kickoff returns average.
Marshall is also represented on both lists by running back Keion Davis (Hornung) and linebacker Chase Hancock (Wuerffel); it’s the first 2018 watch list mention for each. Davis was an All-Conference USA Second Team selection, recording an average of 30 yards per kick return; he returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in last year’s season opener against Miami. Hancock, a Woodrow Wilson alum, led the Thundering Herd in tackles in 2017, earning Second Team all-conference and team MVP honors. He was named to the league’s preseason team earlier this month.
Virginia Tech defensive lineman Ricky Walker is on the watch list for the Wuerffel Award, his fourth mention of the 2018 preseason. Walker was selected as Honorable Mention in last year’s ACC honors, recording 41 tackles for the Hokies. He scored his first career touchdown with a fumble recovery in the October 2017 home win over North Carolina.
College Football Watch List Update – July 26
West Virginia Mountaineers
Will Grier (Maxwell, O’Brien, Wuerffel); David Sills V (Maxwell, Biletnikoff); David Long Jr. (Bednarik, Nagurski); Gary Jennings Jr. (Biletnikoff); Dravon Askew-Henry (Thorpe, Nagurski); Yodny Cajuste (Outland); Marcus Simms (Hornung)
Marshall Thundering Herd
Tyre Brady (Biletnikoff); Levi Brown (Rimington); Malik Gant (Thorpe); Juwon Young (Butkus); Ryan Bee (Nagurski, Outland); Keion Davis (Hornung); Chase Hancock (Wuerffel)
Virginia Tech Hokies
Josh Jackson (Maxwell); Ricky Walker (Bednarik, Nagurski, Outland, Wuerffel); Kyle Chung (Rimington); Oscar Bradburn (Ray Guy)