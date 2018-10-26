Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Cesar Sayoc: What we know about the package bomb suspect now in custody

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 26, 2018, 13:57 pm

13
0

The man that authorities have in custody in connection to the suspected package bombs that have been sent to high-profile figures over the course of the week has been identified.

Law enforcement sources named Cesar Sayoc as the suspect who is currently in custody.

Sayoc is 56 years old and is based in Aventura, Florida.

He was taken into custody in Florida shortly before noon.

(MORE: Suspect in custody in possible mail bombing campaign, officials say: LIVE UPDATES)

His capture comes after 12 package bombs were intercepted over the course of the week, with targets including prominent Democrats like former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News the suspect was tracked using a cell phone.

(MORE: What we know about the mail bombs sent to former presidents and prominent Democrats)

Authorities have recovered a cell phone, a laptop computer and other electronic devices from this suspect.

The case against Sayoc will be handled by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, according to a senior law enforcement official. He is required to appear first in the jurisdiction in which he was arrested, the Southern District of Florida, but authorities are not yet certain whether that will happen today

Tyler Barker

X