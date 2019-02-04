Census Bureau Begins Jobs Recruiting Effort for 2020 Census

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting thousands of workers for temporary jobs available nationwide in advance of the 2020 Census.

By visiting 2020census.gov/jobs applicants have the opportunity to apply for a range of positions, including recruiting assistants, office operations supervisors, clerks, census field supervisors and census takers. The positions will be located across 248 Area Census Offices nationwide and offer flexible work hours, including daytime, evenings and weekends.

Available jobs:

Recruiting assistants travel throughout geographic areas to visit with community-based organizations, attend promotional events and conduct other recruiting activities.

Office operations supervisors assist in the management of office functions and day-to-day activities in one or more functional areas, including payroll, personnel, recruiting, field operations and support.

Clerks perform various administrative and clerical tasks to support various functional areas, including payroll, personnel, recruiting, field operations and support.

Census field supervisors conduct fieldwork to support and conduct on-the-job training for census takers and/or to follow-up in situations where census takers have confronted issues, such as not gaining entry to restricted areas.

Census takers work in the field. Some field positions require employees to work during the day to see addresses on buildings. Other field positions require interviewing the public, so employees must be available to work when people are usually at home, such as in the evening and on weekends.

Applicants will be placed in an applicant pool for 2020 Census field positions for positions they qualify for and will be contacted as work becomes available in their area. For more information, visit 2020census.gov/jobs or contact 1-855-JOB-2020. Applicants may also contact the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.

For more information, please visit 2020census.gov/jobs or the Census Bureau’s Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages.