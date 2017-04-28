Celebrity Night back in the hands of Women’s Resource Center

Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (BY: MICHELLE JAMES, THE REGISTER HERALD) — “Good food for a good cause.”

That’s how Dee Sizemore, director of public relations and fundraising for the Women’s Resource Center, describes Celebrity Night, scheduled for May 8.

This is the 28th year for the event, which began as a fundraiser for the WRC in 1989.

The event, featuring area celebrities from all walks of life waiting tables at participating restaurants, grew steadily through the years, but in the early part of the 2000s, Sizemore said the United Way of Southern West Virginia came on board as the organizer as the WRC’s staff could no longer maintain the effort.

This year, however, the United Way has handed control back to the WRC, which will again receive all proceeds.

