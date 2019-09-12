Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Celebrities, Pros Take Part in Wednesday Pro-Am

Matt DigbyBy Sep 11, 2019, 23:49 pm

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – With one day to go until the 2019 edition of A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, Wednesday saw the return of the annual Pro-Am, with those who took part saying they enjoyed their time on the Old White TPC.

West Virginia football was represented among the celebrities, with former head coach Don Nehlen and former quarterbacks Jeff Hostetler and Marc Bulger playing in the same group with J.B. Holmes. Marshall was represented as well, though former football figures Bob Pruett and Carl Lee, along with current men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni.

Bryson DeChambeau, the highest-ranked professional golfer in the field, says Pro-Ams help him out as they are one last chance to look at the course before tournament play begins Thursday. He, along with Hostetler and Bulger, is quick to recognize the resort’s efforts to honor veterans throughout the week.

