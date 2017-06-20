Celebrate West Virginia Day At Tamarack!

Advertisement



Today is West Virginia day! Throughout the state, West Virginia residents will be celebrating the Mountain State’s 154th birthday! And one celebration that is happening locally is right by us at Tamarack!

Tamarack will have a birthday cake available and music playing throughout the center starting at 3:30 p.m. to celebrate the birthday of West Virginia.

West Virginia was founded on June 20th, 1863 when the state was created as a result of secession during the Civil War.

Tamarack will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

