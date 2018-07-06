NewsWatchTop Stories
Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day At Bojangles
By Daniella HankeyJul 06, 2018, 11:23 am
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- Today, is National Fried Chicken Day and Bojangles is offering a special deal!
Bojangles fans on Twitter just need to tweet to Bojangles page the chicken leg emoji and #ItsBoTime to receive a coupon for five dollars off a Bojangles twelve piece super tailgate which includes: three sides of your choice, six made from scratch buttermilk biscuits and half a gallon of ice tea.
The coupon must be printed and can be redeemed at any participating Bojangles location.
