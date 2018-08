WASHINGTON (WOAY) – The CDC is warning people not to wash or reuse condoms.

The Center of Disease Control posted the advice on Twitter:

Something you would think people would know, do not! The CDC issued the warning because people actually do this.

For more information you can visit the CDC’s website at:

https://www.cdc.gov/condomeffectiveness/index.html?s_CID=tw_STD0180484