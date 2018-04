The Southern West Virginia pop culture convention, Causeacon, is back this year.

You can expect vendors, artists, panels, video gaming, and tournaments. There will also be amazing special guests at the event as well.

It’s all happening from April 27th through April 29th. It will take place at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Online registration for tickets is available from now until April 22nd at “Causeacon.com.”

Comments