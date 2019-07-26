Catching Up With the WV Red Devils

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Summer provides a chance for high school student-athletes in various sports to compete on different teams, including travel squads.

One example is the West Virginia Red Devils, a baseball team that competes in USSSA 18 & Under competitions. Its 2019 roster includes players from several area schools, including Independence, Shady Spring, James Monroe, Woodrow Wilson, Graham, and Greater Beckley. Players say they enjoy the experience of becoming teammates with student-athletes from schools they faced during the high school baseball season.

This year’s Red Devils squad has seen plenty of success on the diamond, with Thursday’s 13-5 against Grasshoppers establishing a 20-game win streak. In that time, they won several tournaments, including the Epling Wood Bat Tournament and an East Coast championship.

The team is a week away from taking part in the Commonwealth Games at Liberty University, and are expecting challenging games from out-of-state teams, but they are confident they can continue the high level of play that is responsible for their current win streak.