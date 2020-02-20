Catching Up With Madison May

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Having grown up in Mercer County, Madison May wanted to continue her basketball career close to home, which led to her signing with Concord University.

When she arrived on campus in the fall of 2016, the women’s basketball program was in a rebuilding state; they won five games in 2015-16 and seven in 2016-17.

However, the 2017-18 year (Madison’s sophomore season) saw the Lady Lions increase their win total and earn a berth in the Mountain East Tournament. Led primarily by May, that momentum continued even further into 2018-19, and this year’s squad has clinched another MEC Tournament berth with several games to spare.

May’s individual play has risen at a steady rate as well. She earned All-MEC Second Team honors in 2018, First Team honors in 2019, and will likely earn a First Team selection in several weeks. She’s scored an average of 21.2 points in 2019-20, including five games where she scored more than 30 points.

As the only senior for Concord women’s basketball this year, May is aware of the responsibility to be a role model on the court for her teammates, some of whom she played against in high school. But their on-court chemistry has played a big role in the Lady Lions’ turnaround, as they are in contention to have a first-round bye in the MEC Tournament.

Concord’s Senior Day comes this Saturday against West Virginia Wesleyan. A pregame ceremony for Madison is scheduled for 1:45 PM.