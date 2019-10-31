Catching Up With Lydia Crook

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WOAY) – 2019 has already been an improvement year for Wyoming East football, but there was history last week for the team, as Lydia Crook played her first game with the Warriors.
The sophomore kicker, the first female player in program history, kicked seven extra points in Wyoming East’s 49-13 win against PikeView.
Crook, who also plays soccer for the Lady Warriors, acknowledged she was nervous prior to her first attempt, but was ecstatic that she was able to contribute. Nearly a week after the game, she says she is overwhelmed by the community support, but happy to begin her high school kicking career on a perfect note. Crook says it did not feel very different kicking the extra points as opposed to kicking a soccer ball.
Hear from Lydia, senior quarterback/holder Seth Ross, and head coach Larry Thompson on Crook’s contributions.
Wyoming East heads on the road this Friday to play Independence.