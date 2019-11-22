Catching Up With Jason Blankenship

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – After six years leading Oak Hill, Jason Blankenship has resigned as Red Devils football coach.
Blankenship says the decision was made of his own accord, as he informed the team prior to the 2019 season finale against Westside. Oak Hill would win that game 41-14 at John P. Duda Stadium.
He has been present for many ups and downs concerning Red Devils football in recent seasons, including their win improvements in 2017 & 2018; Oak Hill would qualify for the Class AA playoffs in 2018, with a First-Team All-State selection in Abe Farrow. The 2019 season saw multiple new players join from Fayetteville due to school consolidation, but Blankenship says they quickly enjoyed getting to know their new teammates.
Blankenship says he plans to spend more time with his family, and will remain the driver’s education teacher at Oak Hill High School. He will also stay as the head boys basketball coach at Mount Hope Christian Academy, and says he may return to coaching football in the future.