Catching Up With Greg “Cutty” Cutright

Fayetteville, WV (WOAY) – Fayetteville football has seen many key figures over the years, both on and off the gridiron, including Greg “Cutty” Cutright, who first started as an assistant for the Pirates in the late-1980s.
“Two people got me involved, one of them being Coach (Frank) Spangler,” explains Cutright. “I have seen the good, and the bad, of Fayetteville football.”
“We’re very blessed and fortunate to have someone like him here,” says current Pirates head coach David Moneypenny. “He’s definitely a big part of the team.”
The current Fayetteville players are aware of the roles Cutright performs for the team, both during the week and on gameday. Sophomore fullback/linebacker Eli Sedlock, whose father also played high school football during Cutright’s time as an assistant, says Cutright always has a positive attitude.
“Cutty” is quick to remember his best experiences working with Fayetteville, including the 1992 Class A state championship and recent playoff runs in the past decade. At the same time, he says there will be many bittersweet moments this week as the school prepares for its final regular season home game against Midland Trail.
