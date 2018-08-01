Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Catching Up With Frank Spangler

Aug 01, 2018

Fayetteville, WV (WOAY) – Due to the Fayette County school consolidation, Fayetteville will be playing its final season of high school football in 2018.

It will be bittersweet for Frank Spangler, who began his tenure as the Pirates’ head coach in 1978, stepping down in 2005 but returning four years later. He would step down as head coach a second time after the 2014 season, but after a year away returned to the Pirates’ staff as an assistant.

Spangler says he is not only reflecting on the success he’s enjoyed at Fayetteville, he is also in preparation mode for the upcoming season. The Pirates hope to qualify for the Class A playoffs for a third straight year.

Fayetteville opens the season at home August 24 against Wyoming East.

