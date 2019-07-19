Catching Up With Brandon Sears

WOAY – Hear from 2017 Oak Hill High School graduate Brandon Sears, who recently began work as an NBA skills trainer and player development coach.

Sears pursued this career because of his love for the game of basketball, and his job includes working with players of various ages to develop their on-court skills. He says it has been enjoyable so far, teaching his clients off-court lessons as well as helping them improve on the court.

Sears discusses several future opportunities that would help him grow his career, with some options allowing him to stay in West Virginia.