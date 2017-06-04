Catching Up With Colby Johnson

Advertisement



WOAY – Colby Johnson enjoyed an excellent baseball career at Greenbrier East High School, and that high level of play continued into his freshman year at the University of Charleston.

Now, Johnson is with the West Virginia Miners for the start of the 2017 Prospect League season, where he is contributing in several ways. He hit a go-ahead home run Thursday night at Kokomo, and scored several runs in two home games against Butler.

Johnson’s play has been just one bright spot in an otherwise tough start to the season for the Miners, who are 1-4 following Saturday’s 6-2 loss to the BlueSox. They continue their six-game road trip Sunday, and their next home game is June 10 against Kokomo.

Related

Comments

comments