Cat shot in the head in West Virginia with an arrow undergoes emergency surgery

By
Tyler Barker
-
Photo By AWLArlington, VA @AWLAArlington

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — An animal welfare group in Virginia has removed an arrow from the head of a cat that had been wounded in West Virginia.

The Washington Post reports that the Animal Welfare League of Arlington performed the surgery on Sunday.

The arrow failed to penetrate any major organs or arteries, but a very serious infection had spread from the arrow’s tip. The organization said the cat was doing well, but it could not guarantee its survival.

The group added: “We are doing everything we can to save his life, and this little guy is a fighter.”

Few details were available about the circumstances in which the cat was attacked. But it apparently happened in Hardy County, West Virginia. A woman had found the feline on her porch.

The orange tabby has been named Cupid because the group in Arlington learned about him and his injuries on Valentine’s Day.

Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com