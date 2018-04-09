Casual Friday Extended for a Good Cause

Beckley, WV (WOAY)- Casual Fridays take on a whole new meaning this week.

The United Way of Southern West Virginia is sponsoring a fundraiser called Denim

for a Difference.

The event will run from Monday, April 9th through Friday, April 13th.

Employers can team up with United Way and allow their employees to wear jeans for a

small donation to the non-profit organization.

The donations range from $5 for wearing jeans one day, $10 for three days, or $15 for the whole

week. The money raised during the fundraiser will cover around 5% of the United Way’s total annual

goal of $860,000.

The Executive Assistant to the United Way said this money will help fund many different programs.

“The money will fund over 45 non-profits in our seven counties and also help with some of our direct

assistance out of the office like our reading programs and our equal footing shoe fund that provides

shoes to needy children in our counties” said Kacey Burgess the Executive Assistant.

If your office would like to participate in Denim for a Difference you can reach out The United

Way of Southern West Virginia at (304) 253-2111.

