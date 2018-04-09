Beckley, WV (WOAY)- Casual Fridays take on a whole new meaning this week.
The United Way of Southern West Virginia is sponsoring a fundraiser called Denim
for a Difference.
The event will run from Monday, April 9th through Friday, April 13th.
Employers can team up with United Way and allow their employees to wear jeans for a
small donation to the non-profit organization.
The donations range from $5 for wearing jeans one day, $10 for three days, or $15 for the whole
week. The money raised during the fundraiser will cover around 5% of the United Way’s total annual
goal of $860,000.
The Executive Assistant to the United Way said this money will help fund many different programs.
“The money will fund over 45 non-profits in our seven counties and also help with some of our direct
assistance out of the office like our reading programs and our equal footing shoe fund that provides
shoes to needy children in our counties” said Kacey Burgess the Executive Assistant.
If your office would like to participate in Denim for a Difference you can reach out The United
Way of Southern West Virginia at (304) 253-2111.
Casual Friday Extended for a Good Cause
By Jonathan ChanceApr 09, 2018
Jonathan Chance
