Careers in education allows students to explore fields in education and earn college credit

OAK HILL (WOAY) – Future teachers gain hands-on experience through the West Virginia Department of Education program.

Careers in education allow students to explore fields in education and earn college credit before graduating high school with a goal of building the pipeline of highly skilled teachers. The two-year program is designed to give high school students real teaching experience reinforced with classroom content that will build their professional practice. Fayette County is one of 44 CIE programs in the state that is preparing students to face the new reality of teaching in the midst of the opioid crisis.

Students may go through specialized training to become a lifecoach.

“As a lifetime recovery coach we can do two things, we can help you go through life, walk you through life and help you stay on track in life and we can if you have a certain goal you want to reach we can help you. Our recovery coach is helping adults whenever they have drugs or alcohol problems,” said senior Emily Lewis.

Specialized training to become a lifecoach combined with standard CTE coursework, the student can graduate high school with nine hours of college credit.