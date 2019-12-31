Career FBI agent-attorney named DMAPS agency head

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former FBI agent has been appointed to lead the newest agency within the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.
Jennifer Wilson joined the FBI in 1997 after practicing law in Cabell County as both a public defender and prosecutor, according to a news release from the state. She worked for the bureau in San Francisco, Washington D.C. and New York before completing her FBI tenure in Pittsburgh as a special agent task force coordinator. That role brought her back to West Virginia via a multiagency federal investigation targeting drug trafficking in the region. She retired last year, joining the DMAPS legal team soon afterward.
Wilson was appointed director of the DMPAS Division of Administrative Services by DMAPS Secretary Jeff Sandy earlier this month. Administrative Services was created in 2018 to handle an array or services including human resources, payroll, recruiting, contracts and procurement, and vehicle and property management. Wilson had been serving as acting director since late September.
