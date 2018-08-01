FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Car Hits Utility Pole, No Power Outages Reported
By Daniella HankeyAug 01, 2018, 09:05 am
13
GLEN DANIELS, WV (WOAY)- A motor vehicle accident caused one car to hit a utility pole Wednesday morning and crews are currently still on the scene.
Raleigh County Dispatch told WOAY that the call came in at 8:09 a.m. of a motor vehicle accident on a side route of Rt. 3 in Glen Daniel near Liberty Highschool.
Appalachian Power Company did respond to the scene, but after a phone call was made they told WOAY that no power outages did occur during the accident.
No injuries were reported during the accident.
Trap Hill Fire Department, Jan Care Ambulance, AEP and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the scene.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-