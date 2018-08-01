Car Hits Utility Pole, No Power Outages Reported

GLEN DANIELS, WV (WOAY)- A motor vehicle accident caused one car to hit a utility pole Wednesday morning and crews are currently still on the scene.

Raleigh County Dispatch told WOAY that the call came in at 8:09 a.m. of a motor vehicle accident on a side route of Rt. 3 in Glen Daniel near Liberty Highschool.

Appalachian Power Company did respond to the scene, but after a phone call was made they told WOAY that no power outages did occur during the accident.

No injuries were reported during the accident.

Trap Hill Fire Department, Jan Care Ambulance, AEP and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the scene.