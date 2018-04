OCEANA, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a vehicle accident that hit a power pole.

Dispatchers tell WOAY that a car struck a power pole on Main Street in Oceana. Main Street and Rt. 10 by the Post Office will be shut down for the next 2-3 hours due to a car wreck striking a power pole.

There is no way around it so please plan accordingly.

Appalachian Power is reporting almost 800 people without power.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.

