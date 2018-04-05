Car Wrecks Into A Power Pole In Beckley Prompting Road Closures

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a car accident that hit a power pole.

Dispatch tells WOAY that the call came in at around 12:21 am Thursday morning on Second Street. A car hit a power pole and caused damaged. It is unclear what caused the accident and the extent of any injuries at this time.

Right now, there are road closures from First Street to Third Street.

Beckley Police, Jan-Care Ambulance, Appalachian Power, and Frontier Communications responded.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates.

