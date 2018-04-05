Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Car Wrecks Into A Power Pole In Beckley Prompting Road Closures
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Car Wrecks Into A Power Pole In Beckley Prompting Road Closures

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 05, 2018, 00:59 am

2
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a car accident that hit a power pole.

Dispatch tells WOAY that the call came in at around 12:21 am Thursday morning on Second Street. A car hit a power pole and caused damaged. It is unclear what caused the accident and the extent of any injuries at this time.

Right now, there are road closures from First Street to Third Street.

Beckley Police, Jan-Care Ambulance, Appalachian Power, and Frontier Communications responded.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates.

Comments

comments

Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: