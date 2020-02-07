UPDATE: Accident cleared and traffic is back open on Route 19 in Oak Hill

UPDATE: Traffic is back to normal and the accident has been cleared on Route 19 in Oak Hill near Main Street exit.

———————

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a car accident that has rolled over an embankment.

According to officials a white mustang with red stripes was traveling on Route 19 northbound, went through the median, hit the guardrail and over the embankment. Heavy entrapment was reported inside the car, and emergency officials are advising to expect delays if traveling through the area.

Oak Hill Police, Oak Hill Fire, and Oak Hill rescue are on scene. There are no words on the extent of any injuries at this time.

