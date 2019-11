GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A car crashed into a home early this morning in Greenbrier County.

According to dispatch, the call came just after 1 a.m. Frankford, Fairlea and Lewisburg fire departments responded, as well as White Sulphur EMS and the Greenbrier Sheriff’s Department. The driver of the car was injured, but the extent of those injuries are unknown.

