Car Crash Shuts Down Both Lanes Of I-64 Westbound In Fayette County

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 20, 2018, 17:29 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Car crash shuts down both lanes of I-64 westbound near Mahan.

A state policeman tried to pull over a little black car and instead of pulling over they tried to go around a white SUV. The black car tapped the white SUV and sent it sailing, which caused it to flip once.

Ambulance is just not arriving on scene and there is no word on any injuries at this time or how long the Interstate will remain shut down.

Stay with WOAY NewsWatch for further updates.

Tyler Barker

