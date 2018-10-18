Search
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Car Crash On Harper Road Sends Two People To The Hospital

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 18, 2018, 16:36 pm

18
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Two people have been sent to the hospital after a two-car crash.

According to dispatch, the call came in at around 3:50 pm on Harper Road below the Raleigh General Hospital.  Two people were transported due to the accident, but the extent of the injuries are unknown.

Beckley Police, Jan-Care Ambulance, and Beckley Fire Department responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Tyler Barker

