RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- There has been a car accident reported this morning in Beckley.

Dispatch received the call at 7:30 this morning of a three car accident on Hylton Lane near the McDonald’s. One person has been transported to the local hospital but no word on the extent of the injury. Jan Care Ambulance, Beckley City Fire Department, and Beckley Police Department were all on the scene.

