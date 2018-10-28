Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Car Accident Sends One to Hospital in Raleigh County

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 28, 2018, 14:11 pm

BEAVER (WOAY)- A two car collision sends one to a local hospital in Raleigh County.

Raleigh County Dispatch tells Newswatch it got a call around 1 p.m. Sunday that two cars had crashed into each other on Ritter Drive in Beaver.

Beaver Fire Department, Jan Care and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the scene. The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown and the accident is under investigation.

Stay with Newswatch for details on this developing story.

