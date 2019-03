RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A car accident has been reported this morning in Ghent.

Dispatch received the call at 7:28 this morning of a car that had slipped and crashed. The accident occurred on I-77 Southbound near the 29 area by the toll. Ghent EMS, Ghent Fire Department and the Turnpike Police were all on scene. The driver was transported to the hospital.

The scene of the accident has been cleared.