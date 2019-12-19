Car accident leaves Eisenhower Dr. without power

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A stretch of N. Eisenhower Dr. is experiencing a power outage after a car struck a utility pole early this morning.

Businesses and traffic lights from the Beckley Plaza to McCulloch Dr. are out after an accident around 2:37 a.m. Dispatchers say those driving through the area should use extreme caution.

AEP has been notified, but no restoration time is available.

No injuries were reported at the accident. The Beckley Fire Department, Beckley Police Department and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, which has since been cleared.