Car accident kills one in Greenbrier Co.

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Representatives with the West Virginia State Police have released information on a deadly crash
Yesterday, a car struck a tree in White Sulphur Springs. Michael Morgan, 78, from Virginia, died as a result of the single-car accident.
Details are limited as West Virginia State Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.
This is a developing story. Stay with WOAY for further updates.
