Caputo running for West Virginia Senate in 2020

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 03, 2019, 15:11 pm

FAIRMONT, WV (AP) — Longtime West Virginia Del. Mike Caputo is running for state Senate in 2020.

The Democrat announced his candidacy for the 13th District Tuesday at an event in Fairmont.

Caputo has served in the House of Delegates for 23 years and was previously the vice president of the United Mine Workers of America’s International District 31. He says he’s running to help working people.

The seat is currently held by Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso, who’s not seeking reelection.

Caputo was charged with misdemeanor battery in September for kicking a door into a statehouse staffer and elbowing a delegate because he was mad about racist signs at the Capitol. He has apologized but says he doesn’t believe he committed a crime. He has a court hearing scheduled for Thursday in Charleston.

