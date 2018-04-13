Capitol Police seek information after 911 call with man possibly having gun and bomb

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOAY) – The West Virginia Capitol Police hope to enlist the public’s help after an April 11 call to 911 triggered a heavy law enforcement response to the Capitol campus.
Capitol Police are asking anyone who knows anything about that 9 p.m. call to Metro 911 or who saw anything suspicious on or around the Capitol Complex to contact them at (304) 558-9911.
The caller alleged that a man armed with a gun and a bomb strapped to his chest was approaching the Governor’s Mansion. State Police, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police responded immediately to assist Capitol Police. Law enforcement cordoned off the campus and conducted a methodical search, which turned up nothing.
Capitol Police is overseeing the resulting investigation into the 911 call, and is continuing to follow various leads