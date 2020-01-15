Capito, Manchin announce funding to prevent youth suicide

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced a grant totaling $736,000 to support the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) and their youth suicide prevention program. Funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“Suicide is a serious issue for any state, especially among our youth. When young West Virginians turn to self-harm, a significant void is left from the years of potential life lost. As suicide rates trend upward, it is essential that we take the necessary steps to provide resources for our young people when they need it the most. The work of the WVDHHR and the West Virginia Youth Suicide Prevention and Early Intervention Grant Program is crucial to this mission,” Senator Capito said.

“It’s always difficult to lose a young West Virginian too soon which is made even harder when it’s preventable because our children deserve the very best access to mental and behavioral healthcare possible. This funding will go toward developing effective strategies for treating and preventing mental health disorders and investing in the health of children in West Virginia,” Senator Manchin said. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that ensure every West Virginian has access to the quality healthcare services they deserve and that we take care of the youth who are struggling across our state and nation.”