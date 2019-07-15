Capito, Manchin Announce Funding for Marshall University Research

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced a grant of $444,000 to support Marshall University’s heart and vascular diseases research. Funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“West Virginia universities continue to garner attention and support because of their dedicated research,” Senator Capito said. “Because West Virginia suffers from higher rates of heart and vascular diseases, this research is particularly meaningful for our state. I’m proud to see this funding support Marshall’s efforts, and I appreciate their work to help West Virginians and those across the country.”

“West Virginia has the highest prevalence of cardiovascular disease in the nation with 14.6% of West Virginians being diagnosed with cardiovascular diseases. To address this, we must ensure that cardiovascular research is well funded so that West Virginians and Americans can reduce their risk of cardiovascular diseases. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for research funding that helps West Virginians live healthier, fuller lives,” Senator Manchin said.