Capito, Manchin Announce $3 Million for Health Research, Support Services

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $3,007,012 for West Virginia through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Funding will support research into Alzheimer’s disease at West Virginia University (WVU) and provide resources for West Virginians living with HIV.

“Promoting access to modern health care services backed by cutting-edge research can help ensure better health outcomes for all West Virginians,”Senator Capito said. “Through this funding, we can give our top-notch researchers at WVU the resources they need to continue their important work of understanding Alzheimer’s disease. I have personally visited WVU with the National Institute on Aging, and I am encouraged by the possibilities of this research. These resources will also support programs helping West Virginians who are HIV-positive and working to ensure they have a hopeful future. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for programs that keep West Virginians healthy.”

“I have always been a supporter of investing in medical research and treatment. Despite wonderful medical advancements, there is still a lot of ground to cover when it comes to diseases and conditions that West Virginians struggle with every day. By conducting research and providing treatment to individuals living with chronic conditions, we can work towards a healthier West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin.

Individual awards listed below :

West Virginia DHHR – $2,412,714 through the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) Ryan White Program, Part B