Capito, Manchin Announce $29.8 Million for West Virginia Housing, Community Development

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $29,872,972 for West Virginia through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Funding will support state and local programs to promote community and economic development, provide affordable housing, and assist those living with HIV/AIDS.

“Community development funding and programs that support housing for all West Virginians, regardless of their situation, are critical to keeping our communities a great place to call home,” Senator Capito said. “Whether it is upgrading water and wastewater services or helping a struggling family put a roof over their heads, state agencies and municipalities depend on this formula funding to improve the lives of thousands of West Virginians. I am pleased to see these resources come to our state, and I will continue to work with state and local officials on projects that benefit communities across West Virginia.”

“I am a firm believer that investing in community development is one of the keys to creating thriving cities and communities in West Virginia. This funding will enable members of our community and help keep housing affordable which in turn draws businesses to our great state. No one should have to relocate their home because the cost of living has skyrocketed or they hit a financial speedbump. I will continue to fight for the resources and opportunities to create the economic conditions that will cause West Virginia to prosper,” said Senator Manchin.

Individual awards listed below :

Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) West Virginia Nonentitlement – $13,672,767 City of Huntington – $1,776,665 City of Charleston – $1,501,775 City of Wheeling – $1,163,231 City of Parkersburg – $864,795 City of Weirton – $412,648 City of Morgantown – $405,785 City of Martinsburg – $341,254 City of Beckley – $313,000 City of Vienna – $102,695



HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) West Virginia Nonentitlement – $4,729,494 City of Huntington – $632,431 City of Charleston – $624,726 City of Martinsburg – $446,141 City of Parkersburg – $323,902 City of Wheeling – $318,343



Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) West Virginia Nonentitlement – $1,581,574 City of Huntington – $149,167

