Capito, Manchin Announce $2.6 Million for Damaged Roads Across West Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), also a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced a grant of $2,626,972 through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads program. This funding will help improve infrastructure throughout West Virginia and repair existing federal roads that have been devastated by flood damage.

“Due to our terrain, it is no surprise that road conditions are a top issue in West Virginia, compounded by the extensive damage we have seen from flash floods in the past,” said Senator Capito. “This funding is much-needed for communities in West Virginia that have experienced severe flood events. People all across West Virginia rely on our roads, and so they must be structurally sound and fully functional. Additionally, we must be proactive in building resilient infrastructure to ensure that future natural disasters do not disrupt West Virginians’ ability to travel quickly and safely throughout the state. This funding will help accomplish that.”

“I am thankful to the DOT for providing funds to address some of the terrible road conditions we are facing in West Virginia, especially in communities that have faced devastating flood events in recent years. As we all know roads are always an issue in a mountainous state like West Virginia, but the frequent flooding we experience makes matters worse. I will continue to fight for West Virginia to receive this funding so we can ensure our roads are safe,” said Senator Manchin.