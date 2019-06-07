Capito, Manchin Announce $1.9 Million for Black Lung Clinics

WEST VIRGINIA – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Appropriations Committee, today announced $1,954,576 for West Virginia through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Black Lung Clinics Program. Funding will support the West Virginia Black Lung Clinics Program, which helps provide primary and specialized health care services for miners and their families. These clinics also conduct outreach and education in the communities they operate in to provide holistic care to those suffering from black lung and other respiratory illnesses.

“Our miners work hard every day to power America’s economy and provide for their families,” Senator Capito said. “We owe it to them to deliver access to the health care services they need to live full, healthy lives. That is why I fought to safeguard miners’ health insurance and will continue to be a fierce advocate to secure their pensions. As a strong supporter of the Black Lunch Clinics Program, I am glad this funding is coming to West Virginia, where it will help ensure those suffering from black lung and other respiratory illnesses are given the care and attention they need.”

“West Virginia currently has eighteen Black Lung Clinics and this funding will help these clinics better the lives of individuals who are living with Black Lung. These clinics help our miners and will insure they are provided the treatment and care they have earned and deserve. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for funding to help these programs in order to better the health of our miners,” Senator Manchin said.