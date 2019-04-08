Capito, Manchin Announce $1.5 Million for Maternal, Children’s Health

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $1,526,065 for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WV DHHR) through the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). Funding will support wraparound health services for women before, during, and after pregnancy and provide comprehensive care for infants and children.

“Access to quality health care is critical for mothers and their children,” Senator Capito said. “This funding will help protect the health of new and expecting mothers and support children’s development during their most formative years. By supporting these programs and championing legislative solutions like my Maternal Mortality Accountability Act, we can improve health outcomes for mothers and their children and provide better lives and futures for West Virginians.”

“Access to affordable, quality healthcare is essential to mothers and children in West Virginia because good health starts at the beginning. I’m glad West Virginia will be receiving this funding that will make sure they can continue to serve West Virginia mothers and children the quality healthcare they deserve. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I fight every day so that we can keep West Virginia’s families and future strong,” Senator Manchin said.