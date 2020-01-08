Capito: ‘I don’t believe we’re heading into another war’

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOAY) – As tensions continue to rise between the United States and Iran, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito says she believes President Trump will not send the U.S. into war.

Following his statement after an attack on a U.S. base , Capito says that she believes President Trump made it clear that this is something he is going to the negotiation table with.

“I think it still remains to be seen what the situation, how it’s going to evolve from here, but I think we all ought to be on heightened alert for certain, but I don’t believe that we’re heading into another war,” Senator Capito said.

Senator Capito then went on to say that she attended a briefing Wednesday afternoon about the attack and future plans.